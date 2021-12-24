19 start-ups get a grant of ₹5 lakh from Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI

24 December 2021 01:03 IST

They are eligible for another ₹5 lakh each in the coming months

As many as 19 start-ups from across Tamil Nadu, which were selected in the second edition of the Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Grant Fund (TANSEED), received a grant of ₹5 lakh each from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday.

This corpus of ₹95 lakh is the first tranche that has been disbursed. Each start-up is eligible for another ₹5 lakh in the coming months.

Solinas Integrity Private Limited, which works in the water and sanitation industry to solve the problems of pipeline leakages and tank-cleaning; Dev Beetech India Private Limited, which has come out with an IoT-based device to track bees, and Mangoleap Private Limited (Gallabox), an omni-channel customer engagement platform, are among the start-ups that received the funding.

Around 640 start-ups applied in the second edition and 53 of them were shortlisted for a boot camp. Finally, 30 start-ups made it to the pre-final pitch and 19 were chosen for the funding. Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission, mandated to build a vibrant ecosystem, has been implementing TANSEED to promote the start-up culture in the State.