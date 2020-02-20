19 killed as omni bus on way to Kerala collides with truck near Tiruppur

At least 19 people were killed in a collision between an omni bus en route to Kerala and a container truck on the outskirts of Tiruppur city in western Tamil Nadu early on Thursday.

Police said that the omni bus operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was plying from Bengaluru to Ernakulam. The accident occurred on the National Highway near Thirumuruganpoondi around 3.40 a.m. as the truck coming from Kerala lost control and entered the opposite lane, resulting in the collision, police said.

The bus driver was killed on the spot. A total of 48 people were travelling on the bus, police said. Police personnel and Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South and Avinashi fire stations rushed to the spot for the rescue operations.

Over 20 passengers, who were rescued, were rushed to Tiruppur and Avinashi Government Hospitals as well as private hospitals in the vicinity. With some of the passengers grievously injured and few more bodies yet to be retrieved, the death toll is likely to increase, according to the police.

Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan visited the accident site on Thursday morning. Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the Palakkad Collector had been intimated regarding the accident. “Most of the passengers were from Kerala,” he said. The deceased and the injured will be identified after cross-checking with the list of passengers, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

Thirumuruganpoondi police registered a case and efforts to nab the truck driver are on.