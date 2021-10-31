19 fresh cases reported in Vellore

VELLORE

31 October 2021 01:10 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,852, with 19 new cases reported on Saturday.

While 48,549 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 172. The death toll is 1,131.

Other districts

In Ranipet district, 11 cases were reported, taking the total to 43,422. In Tirupattur district, 8 new cases took the total to 29,291.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 15 fresh cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 54,950. Of them, 54,094 have been discharged while the number of active cases stands at 189.