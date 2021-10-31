Tamil Nadu

19 fresh cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,852, with 19 new cases reported on Saturday.

While 48,549 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 172. The death toll is 1,131.

Other districts

In Ranipet district, 11 cases were reported, taking the total to 43,422. In Tirupattur district, 8 new cases took the total to 29,291.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 15 fresh cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 54,950. Of them, 54,094 have been discharged while the number of active cases stands at 189.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2021 1:11:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/19-fresh-cases-reported-in-vellore/article37261594.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY