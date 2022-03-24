‘19 Bills stuck with President, Governor or Centre’

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday said a total of 19 Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly were stuck with either the President, the Governor or the Union government.

Responding to the debate on the Tamil Nadu Budget 2022, Mr. Thiaga Rajan said this happened whenever a Bill got passed in the Assembly. “As on date, 19 Bills passed by the Assembly are stuck like this. We are unable to implement them. How is this democracy?” he asked.

He wondered if the Union government felt it was unable to carry out work as well as Tamil Nadu did, [and] “maybe they are trying to stop us from doing the work extremely well”.