1,895 guest lecturers to be recruited

Regional joint directors will handle the selection and appointment process

November 30, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
There are only 5,303 lecturers currently in employment

The Higher Education department has permitted the Directorate of College Education to recruit 1,895 guest lecturers on a monthly consolidated salary of ₹20,000 for 11 months only.

Of the 7,198 guest lecturer posts there are only 5,303 lecturers currently in employment. The order from the department said announcements and applications will be called for by the relevant regional joint directors (RJD) of education only.

Only those who fulfil the criteria stipulated by the University Grants Commission’s 2018 regulation may be selected. A committee comprising three college principals as members from the same region where vacancies arise, a senior professor and a person representing the SC community must be part of the committee. The RJD will be the head of the committee to select teachers.

The department has made the arrangements for the academic year 2022-2023 following approval for budget allocation for the salary bill.

