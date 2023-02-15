187 women from State selected for UGC’s Savitribai Phule fellowship

February 15, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 187 women research scholars from the State have been selected for the Savitribai Jyotirao Phule fellowship for the academic year 2022-2023.

The University Grants Commission introduced the revised fellowship programme, exclusively for single girl children to pursue higher education, last year.

Ananthasri Sailapathi, who is pursuing research in biophysics in the Centre for Advanced Studies in the Department of Crystallography and Biophysics in the University of Madras, is a beneficiary. “My guide, K. Gugan, advised me to apply. It is a straightforward method. I had to give a research proposal. The helpline was active. Every time I had a doubt, they responded. They said the results could be declared by January-end or February. It arrived on February 7,” said the candidate who completed Master’s from the same department.

UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said the fellowship was launched after revising the earlier scheme for single girl child, opening up opportunities for girls who wish to pursue Ph.D in the regular full-time mode in sciences, engineering and technology streams besides humanities and social sciences. The cap on the number of slots for the fellowship were increased to widen the reach and impact of the scheme, he said.

Of the 1,144 applications received, 1,129 were selected for fellowship and the scheme includes candidates from socio-economically backward sections. In the introductory year, 67 candidates had applied. “About 60% of candidates selected are pursuing research in science, engineering and technology,” he said.

The beneficiaries include a candidate from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and 89 from the north-east region. The UGC conducted a feedback survey from the beneficiaries, Mr. Kumar said and cited the response from a beneficiary from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi.

The candidate said the fellowship was a great help as she need not rely on her parents for financial assistance. The candidates have used the funds to travel, buy software or books for research purposes, the survey revealed, Mr. Kumar explained.

“Data collected by the UGC over the years have displayed a significant increase in the number of women scholars availing themselves of the scheme,” he said, adding that the scheme is UGC’s effort to change society’s perspective towards girl children.