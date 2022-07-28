Tamil Nadu

1,803 COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

Health workers administering COVID-19 during a mega vaccination camp at Primary Health Centre in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 28, 2022 00:51 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 12:33 IST

Tamil Nadu reported 1,803 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There were 396 cases in Chennai and 191 cases in Chengalpattu. In Coimbatore, 169 persons tested positive, while there were 79 cases in Virudhunagar and 77 in Tiruvallur. Salem reported 68 cases, while there were 58 cases in Kancheepuram and 55 in Erode.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The State has so far reported 35,37,895 cases. Another 2,233 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 34,85,579.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There were 14,284 active cases in the State. Of them, Chennai accounted for 4,589 active cases, followed by Chengalpattu (1,502) and Coimbatore (1,245).

A total of 29,117 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,80,10,624. The overall positivity rate stood at 6.2%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...