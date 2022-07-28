1,803 COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

Chennai records 396 cases; 2,233 persons discharged

Tamil Nadu reported 1,803 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There were 396 cases in Chennai and 191 cases in Chengalpattu. In Coimbatore, 169 persons tested positive, while there were 79 cases in Virudhunagar and 77 in Tiruvallur. Salem reported 68 cases, while there were 58 cases in Kancheepuram and 55 in Erode.

The State has so far reported 35,37,895 cases. Another 2,233 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 34,85,579.

There were 14,284 active cases in the State. Of them, Chennai accounted for 4,589 active cases, followed by Chengalpattu (1,502) and Coimbatore (1,245).

A total of 29,117 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,80,10,624. The overall positivity rate stood at 6.2%.