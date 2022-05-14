18 working committees formed for Chess Olympiad

37 IAS officers given responsibilities

37 IAS officers given responsibilities

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday constituted 18 working committees to ensure smooth conduct of the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram during July and August this year.

A total of 37 IAS officers, besides the Director General of Police and Chennai Police Commissioner, have been given responsibilities through these working committees, according to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu.