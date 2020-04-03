18 Tamil Nadu districts now have designated hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients

A total of 21 hospitals, including four in Chennai, have been notified as designated hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Tamil Nadu. Each of these hospitals will cover patients from earmarked districts.

The Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday issued a government order on April 2 designating hospitals in 18 districts as “exclusive COVID-19 hospitals”. The government has directed that patients should be referred to these hospitals as soon as laboratory results confirm that they have tested positive for COVID-19. They should be referred without delay by putting in place transfer protocols.

Thirty-seven districts in the State should have their own exclusive isolation room for admission and treating Influenza Like Illness/Severe Acute Respiratory Illness patients. Each district should also have one exclusive quarantine facility, preferably inside the health facility, the order said.

In Chennai, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and Block B-Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate are the designated hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients. These hospitals will cover patients in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

The Government Vellore Medical College Hospital will cover Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur. The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem will cover Salem, while Government Erode Medical Hospital in Perunthurai, Erode will cover patients in Erode.

The ESI Hospital, Coimbatore will cover Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris, while the medical college hospital in Villupuram will cover Villupuram and Kallakurichi. Patients in Tiruvannamalai will be treated at the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital, while those in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri will be covered by the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital.

Government Karur Medical College Hospital will cover patients from Karur, Dindigul, Namakkal; while Raja Muthiah Medical College, Chidambaram will cover Cuddalore. Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi will cover Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchi and Pudukottai.

The other hospitals and the districts that the institutions will cover are -- Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (Thanjavur), Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital (Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam), Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital (Sivangaga and Ramanathapuram), Government Madurai Medical College Hospital (Madurai and Virudhunagar), Government Theni Medical College Hospital (Theni), Government Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi) and Government Kanyakumari Medical College Hospital (Kanyakumari).