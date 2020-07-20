18 prison inmates test COVID-19 positive in Cuddalore

As many as 18 inmates, who were transferred from various sub-jails in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts to the Cuddalore Central Prison, have tested positive for COVID-19. The inmates have been accommodated in a hostel facility in Devanampattinam here.

According to an official, the inmates, including three life convicts, were shifted from the sub-jails in Tirukovilur, Villupuram and Cuddalore sub-jail to the Central Prison in Keppar Malai near here. The inmates were transferred from the sub-jails over the last three days to prevent the possibility of transmission of infection.

Their throat swabs were lifted at the Central Prison and the results returned positive. Most of them were asymptomatic and measures for treatment have been taken in the quarantine facility at Devanampattinam, the official added.