17 police officers transferred

Chennai

29 January 2022 18:55 IST

M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi made DCP, Tambaram, and P. Mahendran DCP, Adyar.

The State government has transferred 18 police officers and most of them have been posted in the Greater Chennai Police, Tambaram and Avadi commissionerates.

According to a notification from the Home Department, N. Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic South, has been moved from Greater Chennai Police to Tambaram as DCP, Traffic, in a redesignated post.

M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi, Superintendent of Police (SP)-II, Cyber Crime Division, has been transferred as DCP, Tambaram.

Advertising

Advertising

Pa. Moorthy, who moved from his post as SP, SID, CB CID, has been posted as DCP, Headquarters and Administration, Tambaram.

G. Subulakshmi, SP, CIU, Prohibition Offences, has been posted as DCP, Central Crime Branch, Tambaram.

J. Mahesh has been posted as DCP, Avadi, in a redesignated post.

M.M. Ashok Kumar, DCP, Traffic West, Greater Chennai Police, has been transferred as DCP, Traffic, Avadi.

P. Perumal, SP, Enforcement, has been transferred as DCP, Central Crime Branch, Avadi.

G. Umaiyal, Commandant, TSP IV Battalion, Kovaipudur, has been posted as DCP, Headquarters and Administration, Avadi.

S.S. Mageshwaran transferred from Madurai and posted as SP Prohibition, Chennai.

Deepa Ganiger, DCP, Anna Nagar, has been posted commandant, TSP VIII, New Delhi viz.. T. Senthil Kumar who has been shifted to TSP Battalion, Kovaipudur.

P. Mahendran DCP Administration, has been transferred as DCP, Adyar.

A. Pradeep, DCP (Traffic), North, has been posted as DCP, St.Thomas Mount viz. Arun Balagopalan who has been transferred as SP, Cyber Crime Division.

R .Shiva Prasad has been transferred from Washermenpet and posted as DCP, Anna Nagar.

V. Balasubramanian DCP, Crime Branch, has been posted as DCP- Intelligence Section- II.

Albert John, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Vellore Sub Division, has been posted as DCP, Traffic North, Greater Chennai Police.