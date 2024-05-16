ADVERTISEMENT

18 persons, mostly women workers, injured in road accident in Ranipet

Published - May 16, 2024 11:21 am IST - RANIPET

Police said the bus driver, who was transporting the workers to a mobile phone factory near Sriperumbudur, attempted to avoid hitting a two-wheeler, lost control of the vehicle and hit a stationery lorry

The Hindu Bureau

The front of the bus, including its windshield was completely damaged in the accident | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Eighteen persons, mostly women workers, were injured, after a private company bus they were travelling in, hit a stationery container lorry from the rear, near the Walajah toll gate in Ranipet on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus was heading from Vellore town after picking 22 staff members, and was headed to a private mobile phone manufacturing unit in Sunguvarchatram near Sriperumbudur town in Kanchepuram. The accident occurred around 6 a.m.

Police said the bus driver R. Dinesh (25), while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler rider, lost control of the vehicle and hit the parked container lorry on the carriageway. In the impact, the front of the bus, including its windshield was completely damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local residents and motorists immediately rescued the injured commuters and the bus crew. They also alerted the Kaveripakkam police and 108 ambulances. The injured persons were taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town. Doctors at the hospital said all injured persons sustained minor injuries and were out of danger.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Handlooms Minister R. Gandhi and Ranipet Collector S. Valarmathi visited the injured persons at the hospital | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A case has been registered by the police.

Later in the morning, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, R. Gandhi, who is also MLA for Ranipet assembly constituency, along with Ranipet Collector S. Valarmathi, met the injured persons at the hospital and directed health officials to provide necessary care to them, hospital officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US