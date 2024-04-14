GIFT a SubscriptionGift
18 persons injured after government bus overturns near Vandavasi

April 14, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eighteen persons including bus crew were injured after the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus overturned at Nadukuppam village, around 12 kms from Vandavasi town.

Police said the government bus, which was heading to Vandavasi town from Mallavadi villages, with 16 commuters in it was on the highway when the bus driver, K. Mahendrakumar (52) lost control of the vehicle and the bus went off the carriageway before it overturned. In the impact, the bus was completely damaged with commuters and bus crew caught inside. The incident occurred around 10.45 a.m.

Immediately, residents and motorists led by local ward councillor Kasthuri Ekambaram rescued the injured commuters and the bus crew. They also alerted Thellar police and 108 ambulances. The injured persons were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vandavasi town. A case has been registered.

Doctors at the hospital said that all injured persons were out of danger and treated as out-patients. Later, S. Ambethkumar, Vandavasi MLA, visited injured persons at the hospital, police said.

