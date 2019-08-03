18 persons chargesheeted in Ramalingam murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against 18 persons at the special NIA court here, in the murder of PMK functionary Ramalingam by a gang on February 5 at Thirubhuvanam.

The police named Mohamed Asarudeen, 26, Mohamed Riyas, 27, Nijam Ali, 33, and 15 others in the chargesheet as accused. The accused were all activists or leaders of the Popular Front of India or the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the NIA said in the chargesheet.

All the accused have been chargesheeted under Sections 120B, 341, 294(b), 302, 212 and 153A(1)(b) of IPC and Sections 16(1)(a), 18, 18B, 19 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“Investigation revealed that the accused persons, after Ramalingam had an altercation with the dawah team of PFI on the morning of February 5, at Pakku Vinayagam Thopu village, hatched a criminal conspiracy and attacked the victim, causing his death, with the intention of terrorising people and deterring anyone from further interfering in the religious propagation activity of the PFI/SDPI”, the NIA said.

The killing of Ramalingam had caused communal disharmony and created terror in the minds of a section of people, the NIA said.

According to the chargesheet, Thowheeth Batcha, Abdul Majith, Bhurkhanudeen and Shahul Hameed had lethally attacked Ramalingam while others facilitated the murder and were party to the ‘terrorist act’.