18 new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

VELLORE

31 October 2021 23:55 IST

District’s death toll touches 1131

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore reached 49,864 with 18 new cases reported on October 31.

A total of 48,564 have been discharged and the active cases stand at 169 with a death toll of 1,131.

Other districts

In Ranipet, 10 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,436. In Tirupattur district, nine new cases were reported on Sunday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,301.

In Tiruvannamalai, the number of new cases was 17, taking the total number of cases to 54,968. Out of this, 54,122 have been discharged and the number of active cases were 179.