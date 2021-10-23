18 new cases reported in Vellore

VELLORE

23 October 2021 23:31 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,735 with 18 new cases reported on Saturday. While 48,402 persons have been discharged, the active cases stands at 204. The district's death toll is 1,129. In Ranipet district, 7 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,361. In Tirupattur district, 3 new cases were reported and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,240.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 19, taking the total number of cases to 54,829.

