18 MoUs signed at ICON 24 organised by Stella Maris College

February 05, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Eighteen Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed at ICON 2024, the industry connect programme organised by Stella Maris College (SMC) here on Friday and Saturday between the college and various companies to foster long term partnerships.

A total of 42 companies from different verticals participated in the programme. It provided a platform for students of SMC and other colleges in the city to interact with members of the industry. Stella Mary, principal (in-charge), SMC, said it was the institution’s “goal to enable efficient and effective direction towards industry and academic innovation through shared efforts between industry and academia”.

Planet Pitch, an inter-collegiate competition, was organised as part of the programme for students to present their entrepreneurial ideas that resonate with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. The winners will be mentored by the Confederation of Indian Industry - Young Indians, a release by the college said.