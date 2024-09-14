GIFT a SubscriptionGift
18 injured as bus collides with container lorry in Vellore

Published - September 14, 2024 11:57 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The mangled remains of the bus that met with an accident on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH-44) at Konavattam. The bus driver, K. Dinakar, fractured both his legs.

The mangled remains of the bus that met with an accident on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH-44) at Konavattam. The bus driver, K. Dinakar, fractured both his legs.

:

Eighteen persons, mostly commuters, were injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus collided with a container lorry at Konavattam here on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH-44) in the early hours on Saturday.

The police said K. Suganth, 38, was travelling to Bengaluru in his car when he tried to avoid running over a cat that ran across the stretch and rammed the steel railings along the road. A container lorry and the government bus that were behind the car collided one after the other. The incident took place around 12.45 a.m.

The government bus, which was heading towards Pernambut, was badly damaged. Most of the victims including the driver and conductor, were severely injured. The bus driver K. Dinakar, 52, fractured both his legs.

Passers-by and other motorists alerted the Vellore North Police and ambulances. The injured were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore.

Traffic was hit for nearly two hours on the route until the mangled vehicles were removed. A case has been registered by the police. A probe is under way.

