Tamil Nadu

18 fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,541, with 18 new cases reported on Sunday.

While 48,221 patients have been discharged so far, the number of active cases stands at 194. The death toll is 1,126.

In Ranipet, 13 fresh cases were reported, taking the tally to 43,205. In Tirupattur district, six new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 29,132.

In Tiruvannamalai, 21 fresh cases took the total to 54,563. Of them, 53,640 patients have been discharged. The number of active cases stands at 258.


