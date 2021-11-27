18 fishers held by SL Navy repatriated

Eighteen of the 23 fishermen from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on October 13, returned home on Saturday.

Fisheries Department sources said 17 fishermen from the coastal villages of Nagapattinam district and six from Mayiladuthurai district had set sail on two mechanised boats, and were arrested on charges of straying into Sri Lankan waters. The arrested were reportedly taken to the Karainagar Fishing Harbour, before being remanded in judicial custody.

Upon completion of the judicial formalities, 18 of the arrested fishermen were repatriated, and they arrived in Chennai by flight on Saturday morning, Fisheries Department sources said. The fishermen reached their homes by road, later in the evening, and were accorded an emotional welcome by their respective families and other fishermen.

The sources said the other five fishermen had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and were expected to be repatriated after their quarantine ends.