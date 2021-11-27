Tamil Nadu

18 fishers held by SL Navy repatriated

Eighteen of the 23 fishermen from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on October 13, returned home on Saturday.

Fisheries Department sources said 17 fishermen from the coastal villages of Nagapattinam district and six from Mayiladuthurai district had set sail on two mechanised boats, and were arrested on charges of straying into Sri Lankan waters. The arrested were reportedly taken to the Karainagar Fishing Harbour, before being remanded in judicial custody.

Upon completion of the judicial formalities, 18 of the arrested fishermen were repatriated, and they arrived in Chennai by flight on Saturday morning, Fisheries Department sources said. The fishermen reached their homes by road, later in the evening, and were accorded an emotional welcome by their respective families and other fishermen.

The sources said the other five fishermen had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and were expected to be repatriated after their quarantine ends.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2021 11:13:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/18-fishers-held-by-sl-navy-repatriated/article37729634.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY