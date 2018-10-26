18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs to appeal against Madras HC order in SC

more-in

The 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs have decided to approach the Supreme Court challenging Thursday’s Madras High Court verdict that upheld their disqualification by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal under the anti-defection law. In the intervening period, if by-elections are held to the 18 Assembly constituencies, the disqualified legislators will contest as candidates of the T.T.V. Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Addressing journalists following a discussion Mr. Dhinakaran had with them in Madurai on Friday, Thanga Tamilselvan, one of the disqualified MLAs, said the decision was unanimously taken since it was necessary to show to the world that the Speaker’s decision was wrong.

“The Speaker’s decision was motivated by vengeance since we supported Mr. Dhinakaran. In contrast, no action has been taken against Mr. Panneerselvam and other MLAs who voted against the party in the Assembly,” he said.

Mr. Dhinakaran did not meet the press after the meeting. When asked if Mr. Dhinakaran had a difference of opinion about the decision since he had expressed that his personal choice would be to face the elections instead of going on appeal, Mr. Tamilselvan said the decision to appeal did not mean that they were not ready to face elections.

“If they announce elections for the 18 constituencies now, all 18 of us will contest as part of the AMMK and emerge victorious,” he said, adding that there were no hurdles, legal or otherwise, to contest.

Mr. Tamilselvan stressed that the decision to appeal was to establish that the Speaker’s decision was misuse of power. “This minority government [AIADMK rule] seems to be of the view that they can use their power to punish anyone. Even if we decide to contest elections, there is a possibility that the returning officers may disqualify our candidature citing some reasons,” he said.

The lawyers who appeared for the disqualified legislators had opined that there were flaws in the judgement of Justice M. Sathyanarayanan, the Supreme Court-appointed third judge of the Madras High Court. “We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will uphold the split verdict of Justice M. Sundar [which set aside the Speaker’s decision]. We will request for swift disposal of the case,” he said.

Day-long fasts

To condemn the State government, Mr. Tamilselvan said the AMMK would organise day-long fasts for two months in the 18 constituencies of the disqualified MLAs and the remaining four constituencies where the AIADMK MLAs are now with the AMMK. “It will start in Andipatti [Mr. Tamilselvan’s constituency] on November 10 and end in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar [Mr. Dhinakaran’s seat],” he said.

Barring N.G. Parthiban and P. Vetrivel, all other disqualified MLAs and three sitting legislators in support of Mr. Dhinakaran participated in the meeting.