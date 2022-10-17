17Oct_Tirunelveli_Campus

World Space Week celebration

A.E. Muthunayagam, former Secretary, Department of Ocean Development, addressed World Space Week celebration at Annai Velankanni College, Tholyavattam in Kanniyakumari district on October 8. R. Hari Krishnan, Group Head, VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram, was the guest of honour and Velayan, organiser, Kumari Ariviyal Peravai the special guest. M. Xavier James Raj, president of Annai Velankanni College Administrative Board, offered felicitations. Mr. Muthunayagam interacted with the students and cleared their doubts on space research. A book, ‘From Space to Sea,’ written by Mr. Muthunayagam was reviewed by D. Dona Rosinia, a B.Sc. Zoology student. Earlier, Fr. Jesumarian welcomed the gathering. Principal J. Johnson proposed the vote of thanks.

Clean-up exercise by NSS volunteers

To commemorate Thoothukudi Day celebrations, about 50 NSS volunteers of Kamaraj College took part in cleaning work. They removed karuvelam trees and weeds from Collector office gate to administrative office and both sides of the footpath. A total of 68 kg of wastes were removed. Besides, saplings of shadow and fruit giving trees were planted in front of the Collector’s office’s portico. The 150 kg Vermicompost produced by the college under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan was used in the work. Ccollector K. Senthilraj and DRO S. Kannabiran inaugurated the sapling planting exercise. The arrangements were made by college superintendent P. Saravanan, M. Narayanan, R. Muthukumar, NSS Programme officers J. Nagarajan ( unit 181 ) , O. Nethaji ( unit 55 ) and K. Kalyani ( unit 216) under the guidance of Principal (i/c) J. Poongodi.