17OCTCHDMN01_Restoration of Vijayanagara era temple in Vellore Fort nears completion

VELLORE: After over four months, restoration work on the famous Vijayanagara-era Jalakanteshwara temple inside the Fort complex here, is nearing completion. The team of chemical conservationists from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), Chennai Circle, were engaged in removing fungus formation on the outer surface of the temple, the last leg of restoration. Such chemical conservation was done in the temple a decade ago.

Along with the mosque and the parapet wall of the Fort, the 16th century Shiva temple is a protected monument in the Fort complex, which has 58 colonial buildings including Mahals where the Mysore king Hyder Ali and his warrior son, Tipu Sultan, were spent their last years as prisoners with their families in the end of 18th century. "With the opening up of tourist spots and places, the restoration of the ancient temple inside the Fort will attract more visitors," said M. Varadaraj Suresh, Archaeological Officer, ASI (Vellore).

As per plan, the restoration work mainly included removal of vegetation and fungus on the centuries-old temple. Most of its structures, especially granite pillars and walls, have deep cracks due to the growth of plants. Sculptures on these walls were also disfigured due to formation of fungus on them turning these sculptures into black over the years. Water seepage and weathering were the major reasons for such damage to the structure. A 25-member team comprising chemical conservationists, archeologists, draftsmen and helpers were working on the monument for the past few months. Herbicides and water repellents are being used by archeologists in its restoration work.

Built during the reign of Sadasivadeva Maharaya (1540-1572 CR), a Vijayanagara king, the temple has the typical style of 16th century architecture in the Arcot region with its large wooden gates, sculptures, carved granite pillars and towers. After Vijayanagara, the temple and the Fort complex came under various rulers including Bijapur sultans (1656-1678), Marathas (1678–1707), Mughals (1707–1760) and finally the British (1760–1947). During British rule, the Fort complex was taken over by the ASI in 1921. Most rulers used the temple as an arsenal during their time before worship was resumed in the temple four decades ago, making ASI to term the temple as a 'living monument'.

