17,934 test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.; active cases rise to 88,959

CHENNAI

13 January 2022 01:24 IST

Chennai’s daily tally surpasses 7,000; State’s overall tally rises to 28,47,589

With daily coronavirus infections rising to 17,934 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, at least 30 districts recorded a rise in new cases when compared to the previous day’s figures. Chennai’s daily tally surpassed 7,000, with the city registering a sharp rise in infections from 6,484 on Tuesday to 7,372 on Wednesday.

While cases dipped marginally in districts like Madurai and Perambalur, there was a significant spike in a number of districts. Cases increased not only in Chennai but also in its neighbouring districts, with Chengalpattu logging 1,840 cases as against 1,665 cases on the previous day. Tiruvallur registered a marginal rise in infections as 931 people tested positive, while 620 tested positive in Kancheepuram district.

In Coimbatore, 981 people tested positive for COVID-19. Despite a small drop, cases remained high in Madurai (498) and Tirunelveli (451). Tiruchi recorded 444 cases, while Kanniyakumari logged 388 cases. Ranipet registered a sharp rise from 136 to 373 cases.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 28,47,589. The number of tests increased to 1,56,281, registering a positivity rate of 11.5%. As per Tuesday’s data, Chennai had the highest positivity rate at 21.3%, followed by Chengalpattu (20.9%), Tirunelveli (16.8%) and Tiruvallur (16.4%).

Another 19 people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 36,905. All of them had co-morbidities. Among the deceased was a 30-year-old woman and three persons in their 40s. Chennai accounted for nine deaths. As many as 4,039 people were discharged after treatment. The State’s active caseload rose to 88,959. While Chennai’s active caseload crossed 40,000 (41,359 people under treatment/home isolation), Chengalpattu’s active caseload surpassed 10,000.

COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 2,07,580 people across the State on Wednesday. Of them, 63,342 were aged 15 to 18 and 87,352 were aged 18 to 44. So far, government vaccination centres have covered 8,79,37,418 people. The precaution dose has been administered to 60,051 people so far.