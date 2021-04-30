Coronavirus | 17,897 fresh cases, 107 deaths in T.N.

15,542 persons discharged; Chennai’s daily case count crosses the 5,000-mark

The number of COVID-19 cases surged on Thursday, with 17,897 more testing positive across Tamil Nadu, including 5,445 in Chennai. With the death of 107 persons (46 at private hospitals and 61 at government facilities), the toll has gone up to 13,933.

The total number of cases rose to 11,48,064. The number of active cases stands at 1,12,556. There was a slight increase in the number of persons discharged after treatment. With the discharge of 15,542 people, the total has gone up to 10,21,575.

One more returnee from the United Kingdom tested positive. According to the daily bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, the patient from Tiruchi was a primary case who tested positive in a follow-up RT-PCR test after seven days, in accordance with the Indian government’s protocol.

The patient is being treated in a separate isolation ward.

So far, 40 primary and 20 contact cases have been identified.

In Chennai district, 5,015 people were discharged and 40 patients died. As many as 31,308 people are undergoing treatment at healthcare facilities or in home quarantine. So far, 3,28,520 people have been infected in the district and 2,92,511 discharged.

While 19 of the deaths were due to the infection, 88 others died owing to pre-existing conditions.

An 87-year-old man from Chennai who tested positive on April 22 was admitted the next day to a private hospital with complaints of breathing difficulty. He died on April 27 owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19 pneumonia.

The Health Department recently approved a private laboratory in Chennai to conduct tests. The State has 265 testing facilities — 69 in the government sector and 196 in the private sector. As many as 1,35,408 people were tested. So far, 2,21,40,645 people have been tested.

The number of people vaccinated remained over one lakh for the fourth day on Thursday. But it has fallen significantly since Monday. With the vaccination of 1,00,852 people, the total number has gone up to 57,69,331.