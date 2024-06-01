ADVERTISEMENT

177 students receive degrees, diplomas in BS Data Science and Programming

Published - June 01, 2024 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 177 students from across the country received their degrees and diplomas in BS Data Science and Programming during an event at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Thursday.

The first batch of 10 students of BS Data Science and Applications received their course completion certificates. They had completed the credit requirements of the four-year BS programme in three years. Twenty-six students, who chose to exit a BS programme, were awarded degrees in BSc in Programming and Data Science, and 120 students who are pursuing a BS course, received their provisional BSc degree.

Besides, 122 students got their diploma in Data Science; 19 received diploma in Programming; and 10, diploma in Data Science and Programming. As many as 411 students were awarded provisional double diplomas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At present, the BS programme has 29,000 students. The next window to apply for BS Data Science and BS Electronic Systems programmes would open by June 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US