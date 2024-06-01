177 students receive degrees, diplomas in BS Data Science and Programming

A total of 177 students from across the country received their degrees and diplomas in BS Data Science and Programming during an event at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Thursday.

The first batch of 10 students of BS Data Science and Applications received their course completion certificates. They had completed the credit requirements of the four-year BS programme in three years. Twenty-six students, who chose to exit a BS programme, were awarded degrees in BSc in Programming and Data Science, and 120 students who are pursuing a BS course, received their provisional BSc degree.

Besides, 122 students got their diploma in Data Science; 19 received diploma in Programming; and 10, diploma in Data Science and Programming. As many as 411 students were awarded provisional double diplomas.

At present, the BS programme has 29,000 students. The next window to apply for BS Data Science and BS Electronic Systems programmes would open by June 15.