1.73 lakh dropouts identified and enrolled in appropriate classes

Stringent measures will be taken to prevent the sale of drugs near educational institutions, says the Governor

A total of 1,73,792 children, identified as school dropouts, have been enrolled in classes appropriate to their age across Tamil Nadu, Governor R.N. Ravi informed the Assembly on Wednesday. He said the government would take stringent measures to prevent the sale of drugs near educational institutions.

During his maiden address, he said a massive exercise at the grass-roots had been undertaken to bring dropouts back to school. “Using a GPS-enabled mobile application and with 80,000 surveyors drawn from various departments, 1,73,792 children have been identified and enrolled in age-appropriate classes.”

The government, he said, was “promoting” the dual language policy by bringing together a passion for mother tongue Tamil and proficiency in the global language English, spreading the values of inclusive growth through social justice and developing a scientific temper and an entrepreneurial spirit for the holistic development of the young generation.

Through the ‘Engum Tamizh Edhilum Tamizh’ scheme, the usage of Tamil language would be popularised at all government institutions, private schools, shops and commercial establishments. “Guidelines will be framed under the Tamil Nadu Official Language Act, 1956, to implement this scheme. In order to encourage students of Tamil medium, 100 textbooks in various subjects of professional courses are being translated into Tamil.”

The mission mode programme, ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’, was initiated to close the learning losses among students of Classes I-VIII because of the lack of access to structured education during the lockdown. It was successfully implemented in 12 districts on a pilot basis, and was being extended to the entire State, he said. So far, 80,138 centres had been opened under the scheme.

The government would set up smart classrooms at all 24,345 government primary schools, augment infrastructure to accommodate more students and create high-tech computer, science and language laboratories at all 6,992 middle, high and higher secondary schools. High-speed broadband connectivity and well-maintained, clean and hygienic sanitary complexes would be provided at all schools, he said.

Mr. Ravi said the government was revamping the syllabus for higher education courses in consultation with experts to improve the employability of students. Efforts would be made to improve the curriculum and laboratories at polytechnic colleges with the help of industry partners.