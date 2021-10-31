17.14 lakh people get jabs at 7th mega camp

CHENNAI

31 October 2021 01:03 IST

1,021 people test positive in State; 28 districts, including Chennai, report no deaths due to COVID-19

Fresh infections continued to gradually fall in the State, with 1,021 people testing positive on Saturday. Fourteen people succumbed to the infection, even as Chennai and 28 other districts reported no deaths due to COVID-19.

The seventh mega vaccination camp, held in 32,205 centres, covered more people who were due for their second dose. A release said 17,14,111 people got jabs at the camp. Of them, 6,26,955 people received the first dose and 10,87,156 the second.

More than a lakh doses were used for the drive in Chennai and Villupuram — the former led the table, administering 1,52,849 doses (47,652 first dose and 1,05,197 second dose), while the latter followed with 1,05,694 (46,055 first and 59,639 second). While Cuddalore administered 98,619 doses, Tiruvannamalai administered 78,097. Thanjavur’s coverage stood at 73,919 doses. Apart from these districts, seven others administered over 50,000 doses each. There will be no vaccination on Sunday.

In Chennai, 120 people tested positive, followed by Coimbatore with 116 cases. Chengalpattu logged 85 cases and Erode 76. While 69 people tested positive in Tiruppur, Salem saw 59 infections. Ten districts saw under 10 cases each. The State’s tally touched 27,01,614.

So far, 36,097 people have died of the infection. Of the 14 deaths, Coimbatore recorded three. Erode, Nagapattinam and Tiruchi saw two deaths each. Among the deceased were three people in their 30s. As many as 1,172 people were discharged after treatment, bringing the active caseload to 11,685. As many as 1,24,055 samples were tested. The number of people tested so far crossed five crore — 5,01,12,592.