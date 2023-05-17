17-year-old student found dead at his home in Tirupattur

May 17, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

A 17-year-old boy was found dead at his residence in Jangalapuram village near Natrampalli town in Tirupattur.

Police said the deceased, S. Parameshwaran, had written the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 that was held on May 7. He was a student at a private matriculation school in the area. His father, K. Senthil Kumar, is a teacher at the government school in the Natrampalli panchayat union.

Initial inquiries revealed that around 7.30 p.m on Tuesday, Mr. Kumar called his son Parameshwaran for dinner, but he did not respond. As there continued to be no response at his door, Mr. Kumar and his neighbours broke open the door of the room and found Parameshwaran in an unconscious condition. The boy was immediately rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Natrampalli town where doctors said he was brought dead.

A case has been filed by Natrampalli police. Further investigations are on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. ).