Tamil Nadu

17 persons discharged from hospital

A total of 17 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital at Adukkamparai on Friday.

Among the patients, while nine belonged to Ambur, one was from Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district and seven were from Ranipet district.

The discharged persons offered prayers and thanked the district administration, doctors and frontline workers for saving them.

Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul, Superintendent of Police P. Vijaya Kumar received them at Mazharul Uloom Higher Secondary School in Ambur and asked them to follow the guidelines while being at home.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Sivanarul said that so far 15 persons from Tirupattur district were discharged and they would be monitored by health staff for 14 days in their houses. Health officials pointed out that 20 persons (Ranipet 15, Tirupattur 5) had already been discharged from Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai, on Tuesday, after completing their hospitalisation for 14 days.

