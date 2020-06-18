17 pairs of long-distance passenger services to become Express trains

Madurai-Villupuram special train saw fewer passengers on Monday. Photo: G. Moorthy

Madurai

18 June 2020 12:31 IST

Decision will affect the poor and rural masses, say union members

In all probability, 17 pairs of long-distance passenger trains running across Southern Railway would have been converted into Express trains when normal operations resume after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Railway Board has issued an order, dated June 17, to all zonal railways to immediately initiate action to convert all passenger trains, MEMUs, DEMUs running for more than 200 km into express trains.

Conversion of the passenger trains has to be done by speeding up the trains and also by curtailing halts, if required.

“The action taken report should be submitted by Friday,” the communication said.

“This is nothing but implementation of Bibey Debroy committee report that was against running passenger trains due to poor revenue returns,” said R. Sankaranarayanan, Madurai divisional secretary, Dakshin Railway Employees Union.

Passenger trains are mostly used by the poor and rural masses. “Even urban people who travel in large numbers prefer passenger trains to road transport for the comfort of travel and facilities of toilet,” said Southern Railway Mazdoor Union divisional secretary, J.M. Rafi.

Besides, the lower fare is the major attraction.

Higher fare, limited halts

“The fare will be increased exorbitantly (once it becomes an Express train). If the fare is increased, majority of the below poverty line people will not be able to afford to these train services,” he added.

These passenger trains stop at many smaller stations and cater to large number people from several smaller villages around them.

“On conversion into express trains, to speed up the services, many halts would be done away with. Thus the trains would become urban-only service,” pointed out Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan.

Even the Amritha Express that was extended from Palakkad upto Madurai does not stop in many important stations like Oddanchathiram, a major market for southern districts, a railway official said.

“The railway authorities are ready to run the train empty rather than helping the passengers to make use of it,” he added.

Being a public sector, railways always worked with the motto of providing service.

First step towards privatisation

“But, now service is being overlooked for commercial returns. This is only the first step towards privatisation of train services. After these are converted into express and fares raised, it would become attractive for private players to operate the trains,” Mr. Venkatesan charged.

“If this is allowed, then train journey that has been a fascination for all the young and old, would become a dream, like air travel, for the poor masses,” Mr. Rafi said.