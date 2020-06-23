17 new cases in Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

23 June 2020 00:22 IST

Puducherry reported 17 new COVID-19 admissions on Monday taking the number of active cases to 226 in the Union Territory.

At present, there are 168 patients at IGMCRI and 50 at Jipmer, seven in Karaikal 7 and one in Yanam.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that the health department had pushed for a three-week phase of restrictions after reviewing the spike in cases in the past fortnight at the disaster management committee meeting.

Restrict operations

The health department also wants hotels to shut operations, including takeways, at 2 p.m. “We have recommended this after taking stock of the situation on the first couple of days,” he said.

The cluster of 40 COVID-19 patients from a mask manufacturing unit was a result of negligence of the management, Mr. Rao said. He favoured penal action against such offenders.

The toll stands at eight deaths, while the total number of active cases is 226, with a cumulative total of 383 cases and 149 discharged.