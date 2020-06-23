17 new cases in Union Territory

Puducherry reported 17 new COVID-19 admissions on Monday taking the number of active cases to 226 in the Union Territory.
At present, there are 168 patients at IGMCRI and 50 at Jipmer, seven in Karaikal 7 and one in Yanam.
Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that the health department had pushed for a three-week phase of restrictions after reviewing the spike in cases in the past fortnight at the disaster management committee meeting.
Restrict operations
The health department also wants hotels to shut operations, including takeways, at 2 p.m. “We have recommended this after taking stock of the situation on the first couple of days,” he said.
The cluster of 40 COVID-19 patients from a mask manufacturing unit was a result of negligence of the management, Mr. Rao said. He favoured penal action against such offenders.
The toll stands at eight deaths, while the total number of active cases is 226, with a cumulative total of 383 cases and 149 discharged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath