ADVERTISEMENT

17 IAS officers to coordinate precautionary and relief measures

December 03, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to reduce impact of the impending Cyclone Michaung, the State government on Sunday posted 17 IAS officers as officers in-charge to coordinate the precautionary measures and relief operations in the 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), and the Avadi and Tambaram Municipal Corporations.

The following officers have been posted in the GCC limits: K.S. Kandasamy (Zone-I); S. Divyadarshini (Zone-II); Sandeep Nanduri (Zone-III); S. Prabakar (Zone-IV); K. Vijayakarthikeyan (Zone-V); B. Ganesan (Zone-VI); S. Suresh Kumar (Zone-VII); S. Palanisamy (Zone-VIII); M. Prathap (Zone-IX); S. Arunraj (Zone-X); E. Sundaravalli (Zone-XI); A.K. Kamal Kishore (Zone-XII); M.S. Prashanth (Zone-XIII); V.R. Subbulaxmi (Zone-XIV) and K. Veera Raghava Rao (Zone-XV).

John Louis has been assigned as the officer in-charge to coordinate the relief measures in Tambaram Municipal Corporation and A. Shanmuga Sundaram will coordinate the task in Avadi Municipal Corporation. --

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US