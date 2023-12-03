HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

17 IAS officers to coordinate precautionary and relief measures

December 03, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to reduce impact of the impending Cyclone Michaung, the State government on Sunday posted 17 IAS officers as officers in-charge to coordinate the precautionary measures and relief operations in the 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), and the Avadi and Tambaram Municipal Corporations.

The following officers have been posted in the GCC limits: K.S. Kandasamy (Zone-I); S. Divyadarshini (Zone-II); Sandeep Nanduri (Zone-III); S. Prabakar (Zone-IV); K. Vijayakarthikeyan (Zone-V); B. Ganesan (Zone-VI); S. Suresh Kumar (Zone-VII); S. Palanisamy (Zone-VIII); M. Prathap (Zone-IX); S. Arunraj (Zone-X); E. Sundaravalli (Zone-XI); A.K. Kamal Kishore (Zone-XII); M.S. Prashanth (Zone-XIII); V.R. Subbulaxmi (Zone-XIV) and K. Veera Raghava Rao (Zone-XV).

John Louis has been assigned as the officer in-charge to coordinate the relief measures in Tambaram Municipal Corporation and A. Shanmuga Sundaram will coordinate the task in Avadi Municipal Corporation. --

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.