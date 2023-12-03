17 IAS officers to coordinate precautionary and relief measures

December 03, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

In an effort to reduce impact of the impending Cyclone Michaung, the State government on Sunday posted 17 IAS officers as officers in-charge to coordinate the precautionary measures and relief operations in the 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), and the Avadi and Tambaram Municipal Corporations.

The following officers have been posted in the GCC limits: K.S. Kandasamy (Zone-I); S. Divyadarshini (Zone-II); Sandeep Nanduri (Zone-III); S. Prabakar (Zone-IV); K. Vijayakarthikeyan (Zone-V); B. Ganesan (Zone-VI); S. Suresh Kumar (Zone-VII); S. Palanisamy (Zone-VIII); M. Prathap (Zone-IX); S. Arunraj (Zone-X); E. Sundaravalli (Zone-XI); A.K. Kamal Kishore (Zone-XII); M.S. Prashanth (Zone-XIII); V.R. Subbulaxmi (Zone-XIV) and K. Veera Raghava Rao (Zone-XV).

John Louis has been assigned as the officer in-charge to coordinate the relief measures in Tambaram Municipal Corporation and A. Shanmuga Sundaram will coordinate the task in Avadi Municipal Corporation. --