17 fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Updated - September 29, 2024 01:35 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen and family members of arrested fishermen staging a protest at Thangachimadam near Rameswaram on September 29, 2024

Fishermen and family members of arrested fishermen staging a protest at Thangachimadam near Rameswaram on September 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Seventeen fishermen from Thangachimadam near Rameswaram, who set sails for fishing in two boats on Saturday (September 28, 2024), were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu island in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police sources, the registered boats, belonging to P. Selvam and S. Uyirtharaj of Thangachimadam, had set out for fishing from fish landing centre at Rameswaram. While eight fishermen had travelled in the first boat, nine fishermen went in the second boat.

When the boats were fishing near Neduntheevu, a Sri Lankan naval patrol ship, apprehended them at around 3.30 a.m.

As the information about the arrest of the fishermen by the island nation spread, the family members and other fishermen, blocked the Madurai-Rameswaram highway at Thangachimadam to register their protest. The women said that the frequent arrests of the Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka was making their lives miserable.

“Our men go to the sea in search of livelihood and not for stealing. Even the smugglers are treated properly, while the fishermen are facing hardships,” said Asansia, wife of one of the arrested fishermen, Sesuraja.

Published - September 29, 2024 01:26 pm IST

