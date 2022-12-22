17 Central projects saw cost overrun in Tamil Nadu in 2021-22

December 22, 2022 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 17 of the 59 projects in Tamil Nadu saw cost overrun in 2021-22.

The original cost of these projects was ₹40,906.07 crore and the anticipated cost was ₹63,121.19 crore, resulting in an overrun of 54.31%.

The information was provided by Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, in response to a query by Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on State-wise cost escalation of projects.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors ongoing Central Sector Infrastructure projects costing ₹150 crore and above and cost overruns on the basis of information provided by the implementing agencies on the Online Computerized Monitoring System (OCMS), the Minister said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In 2020-21, Tamil Nadu saw cost overrun in 23 of the 71 projects with the anticipated cost increasing to ₹60,194.77 crore from ₹39,340.59 crore. In 2019-20, 22 of the 64 projects in the State had cost overrun, with the cost increasing 53.80% to ₹58,628.08 crore from ₹38,120.39 crore. In all, 25 of the 73 projects planned in the State in 2018-19 faced cost overrun. The cost jumped 58.64% to ₹52,427.64 crore from ₹33,047.85 crore. In the financial year of 2017-18, 22 of the 62 projects saw the cost increase to ₹44,854.20 crore from ₹27,837.98 crore.

According to the Minister, the main reasons for increase in cost of projects were — under-estimation of original cost; changes in rates of foreign exchange and statutory duties; high cost of environmental safeguards and rehabilitation measures; spiraling land acquisition costs; shortage of skilled manpower and inflation and time overruns, among others.

He also pointed out measures such as periodic review and setting up of Central Sector Projects Coordination Committees (CSPCCs) in the States under the concerned Chief Secretaries for removal of bottlenecks, and for facilitating speedy implementation of major projects to control cost escalation.