17 Bills pending with Governor R.N. Ravi: Thangam Thennarasu 

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu said on Thursday that 17 Bills adopted by the Assembly were pending with Governor R.N. Ravi. They included 10 Bills adopted during the recently concluded session and seven others passed at the previous sessions.

Alleging that Mr. Ravi had wrongly claimed in an interview that no Bills were pending with him, he said in an official statement that the DMK government would not allow attempts at cover-up.

“In so far as the administration is concerned, he has kept them pending without granting assent. That is it. He cannot seek to move past it through a mere ‘word play’,” Mr. Thennarasu said in response to Mr. Ravi’s contention that he had “withheld” eight Bills and no Bills were “pending” at the Raj Bhavan. “The Governor must explain the legal distinction between keeping the Bills ‘pending’ and ‘withholding’ them,” he said.

On the Governor’s reservations about calling Tamil Nadu a “haven of peace”, Mr. Thennarasu said that irrespective of Mr. Ravi’s views, the State was, indeed, a haven of peace and its development bore this fact out. “However, the truth is that the Governor’s speeches are such that they would disrupt this peace,” he alleged.

The Minister accused Mr. Ravi of doing everything other than his duties. Unmindful of being in a key post in a secular country, the Governor was making remarks on issues relating to administration in the public domain, much against the oath he was administered while being sworn in, he said.

Claiming that Mr. Ravi was “thick-skinned”, Mr. Thennarasu alleged that he had not come to Tamil Nadu as the Governor but as the president of the State unit of the BJP.

Referring to Mr. Ravi skipping certain portions of the Governor’s address to the Assembly on January 9, Mr. Thennarasu said, “If the Governor did not like it [reading out the text prepared by the State government], he should not have come at all to deliver his speech.”

The post of Governor reflected the will of the State government, and it was not vested with any exclusive authority, Mr. Thennarasu said. “Someone who has assumed that post should only meet the requirements of the post and not attempt to play solo... None has the right to spoil the Assembly’s dignity.”

Mr. Thennarasu also sought to know from Mr. Ravi whether the then Gujarat Governor, after the 2002 post-Godhra riots, read out from the prepared text to the House or say that it was a “peace-less State”.

Several leaders, including Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri and MDMK founder Vaiko, on Thursday criticised Mr. Ravi’s remarks that the DMK’s “Dravidian model of governance” is “a political slogan” and “a desperate bid to sustain an expired ideology”.

They questioned the locus standi of the Governor to make such remarks while holding a constitutional post. Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai also condemned Mr Ravi’s remarks. He urged the President to recall the Governor immediately.