17 arrested for gambling in Little Mount

28 November 2021 01:09 IST

Seventeen persons were arrested on charge of gambling in Little Mount on Friday night in Guindy police station limits. The police seized more than ₹55,000 cash from them.

The police said they received a tip-off about a group gambling every week in a car shed of a house on Velachery Main Road, Little Mount.

A special team of police officials raided the place on Friday night and 17 persons were playing cards in separate groups.

The organisers were identified as J. Kannan of Ice House, R. Umapathy of Kodambakkam, M. Dilipkumar of Nanganallur, R. Balasubramanian of Thiruverkadu and M. Arul of Velachery.