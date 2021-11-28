Tamil Nadu

17 arrested for gambling in Little Mount

Seventeen persons were arrested on charge of gambling in Little Mount on Friday night in Guindy police station limits. The police seized more than ₹55,000 cash from them.

The police said they received a tip-off about a group gambling every week in a car shed of a house on Velachery Main Road, Little Mount.

A special team of police officials raided the place on Friday night and 17 persons were playing cards in separate groups.

The organisers were identified as J. Kannan of Ice House, R. Umapathy of Kodambakkam, M. Dilipkumar of Nanganallur, R. Balasubramanian of Thiruverkadu and M. Arul of Velachery.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2021 1:10:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/17-arrested-for-gambling-in-little-mount/article37731187.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY