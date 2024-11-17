ADVERTISEMENT

16th Finance Commission arrives in Tamil Nadu on official visit

Published - November 17, 2024 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

During the visit, it is likely to have closed-door meetings with the Chief Minister and Ministers on November 19

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presenting a shawl to Arvind Panagariya, Chairperson of the 16th Finance Commission, at the event on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hosted a dinner on Sunday for the chairperson and members of the 16th Finance Commission, who arrived in the city on an official visit.

During the event, Mr. Stalin presented shawls to Arvind Panagariya, Chairperson of the 16th Finance Commission, and its members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, and Manoj Panda.

Ministers Duraimurugan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, K.N. Nehru, K. Ponmudy, E.V. Velu, Thangam Thennarasu, P. Moorthy, and T.R.B. Rajaa, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Panagariya called on former Reserve Bank of India chairman C. Rangarajan at the latter’s residence here.

During the visit, the Commission is likely to have closed-door meetings with Mr. Stalin and Ministers on November 19. It is also expected to visit the desalination plant at Nemmeli and an export-oriented unit in Sriperumbudur the following day. The same day, they are expected to leave for Madurai. From there, they are likely to visit Rameswaram and will leave Tamil Nadu from Madurai on November 20.

