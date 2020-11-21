1,688 more test positive for COVID-19

The State’s case load mounts to 7,66,677; a total of 2,173 people were discharged in the last 24 hours

Another 1,688 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the case tally in Tamil Nadu to 7,66,677.

In the last 24 hours, 2,173 persons were discharged after treatment. As many as 7,41,705 persons have been discharged so far, according to public health officials. The State recorded 18 deaths, taking the toll to 11,568.

In Chennai district, 489 fresh cases were reported and 418 persons were discharged. The district also recorded eight deaths. At present, 4,622 persons are under treatment, including those under home treatment. So far, 2,11,084 persons have tested positive in the district. The daily bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health said 2,02,660 persons had been discharged and 3,802 had died of the infection so far.

Spike in Kancheepuram

After the number of cases dropped below 100 for nearly a month, Kancheepuram district recorded 102 fresh cases. As many as 104 persons were discharged. The district recorded one death.

Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts continued to record more cases. While 147 fresh cases were detected and two persons lost their life to the infection in Coimbatore, 132 more were identified with the infection in Tiruvallur. In Chengalpattu, 125 fresh cases were detected and two persons died.

One of the 18 persons whose death was recorded had no co-morbid conditions. The 47-year-old man from Chennai was admitted to Government Medical College, Omandurar Government Estate, on November 15 and tested positive the next day. He died on Thursday morning owing to COVID-19 pneumonia/acute respiratory failure/acute respiratory distress syndrome, according to hospital authorities.

Eleven of the 17 deaths due to the pre-existing complications occurred at private hospitals. The oldest among them was a 90-year-old man from Chengalpattu who had tested positive on November 12. The diabetic patient was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai the next day with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing for three days. He died on Friday morning, and doctors cited COVID-19 pneumonia as the cause of death.

The Health Department has recently authorised a private laboratory in Chennai to conduct tests, taking the total number of testing facilities to 214. A total of 66 government laboratories and 148 private laboratories are now available for tests.