16.86 lakh vaccinated in mega vaccination camp

16,86,236 doses administered; next camp to be held on August 21

Over 16.86 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Sunday, during the 33rd mega vaccination camp.

In 50,000 camps across the State, a total of 16,86,236 doses were administered, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. With this, 12,12,67,487 doses had been administered in the State.

Around 95.94% of the population aged over 18 have received their first dose, while 89.37% people have got the second. The mega health camps had helped reach almost 90% of the population, the Minister said.

In the State, 3,95,17,783 persons are eligible for the precautionary dose. So far, only 12.62% (49,86,790 persons, including the 10,85,483 persons who were vaccinated on Sunday) had received the precautionary dose.

He urged people to come forward and get vaccinated. The government would be providing the precautionary dose too free of cost, for another 52 days, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence. People should make use of the opportunity, either at the camps held daily or in the mega camps being held every alternate week, he said. The next mega camp will be held on August 21.

“In the last camp, 18.18 lakh people were covered and this time, nearly 17 lakh persons have benefited. The SARS-CoV2 virus has been mutating continuously and, hence, it is necessary to get vaccinated to avoid severe ailment if infected,” he said.

12-14 age group

In the 12-14 age group a total of 19,58,849 beneficiaries, which is 92.35% of the eligible population, have received the first dose. As many as 14,30,949 children have received the second dose. Among those aged 15-17, 91.08% beneficiaries had received the first dose and 76.78% the second. On Sunday, while 1,72,321 received their first dose, as many as 4,28,432 got their second dose.