September 26, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Thiruvennainallur police seized 168 kg of gutkha and tobacco products during a vehicle check and arrested three persons at Manakuppam on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Kiran Kumar, 22, Selvam, 47, and Yuvaraj, 36, of Tirukovilur. Following a tip-off, a team was conducting vehicle checks at Manakuppam when they intercepted three persons riding triples on a motorcycle.

The police found 168 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products in their possession.