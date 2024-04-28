ADVERTISEMENT

1,641 students graduate from RMK Group of Institutions

April 28, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

This includes 93 rank holders

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1,641 graduates, including 93 rank holders, received their degree certificates and medals at the graduation day ceremony of RMK Group of Institutions, which included RMK Engineering College, RMD Engineering College, and RMK College of Engineering and Technology, in the city on Sunday.

R.S. Munirathinam, the group’s Founder-Chairman, presided over the event. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology University and chief patron of the Education Promotion Society for India, who was the chief guest, distributed cash prizes worth ₹11.90 lakh to meritorious students. Mr. Viswanathan said educating women and the rural population would pave way for economic empowerment and social progress of the country.

Senior officials of the group’s various institutions participated.

