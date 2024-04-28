GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

1,641 students graduate from RMK Group of Institutions

This includes 93 rank holders

April 28, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1,641 graduates, including 93 rank holders, received their degree certificates and medals at the graduation day ceremony of RMK Group of Institutions, which included RMK Engineering College, RMD Engineering College, and RMK College of Engineering and Technology, in the city on Sunday.

R.S. Munirathinam, the group’s Founder-Chairman, presided over the event. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology University and chief patron of the Education Promotion Society for India, who was the chief guest, distributed cash prizes worth ₹11.90 lakh to meritorious students. Mr. Viswanathan said educating women and the rural population would pave way for economic empowerment and social progress of the country.

Senior officials of the group’s various institutions participated.

Related Topics

higher education / engineering colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.