1,636 test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

CHENNAI

25 March 2021 01:03 IST

12 deaths take the toll to 12,630; Chennai reports 633 new infections and five fatalities

Fresh COVID-19 infections exceeded 1,600 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 8,71,440. A total of 1,636 persons tested positive for the infection, and 12 persons died in the State.

In the last 24 hours, 80,293 persons were tested in the State. There was a marginal rise in fresh cases in many districts across the State.

Chennai continued to register a surge in cases as 633 persons tested positive for COVID-19. The city recorded five of the 12 fatalities. Chengalpattu reported 178 cases and two deaths, while Coimbatore had 147 cases and a single death.

A total of 86 persons tested positive in Tiruvallur and 72 in Thanjavur. Kancheepuram recorded 56 cases, while Tiruppur had 45 cases. There were 37 cases in Salem.

The 12 fatalities took the State’s toll to 12,630. Among the deceased was a 39-year-old man from Kancheepuram, who died within four hours of admission at a private hospital in Chengalpattu on March 23. He had no co-morbidities and was admitted with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for four days. His death was due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 1,023 persons were discharged after treatment. This included 325 persons in Chennai, 124 in Thanjavur and 95 in Coimbatore.

Till date, 8,49,064 persons have been discharged.

Fewer vaccinations

After vaccinating over one lakh persons a day for eight days, the number of persons vaccinated on Wednesday stood at 94,341. So far, 24,40,448 persons have been vaccinated in the State.